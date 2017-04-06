× One dead after a Wednesday night crash in Perry County

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on April 5.

The person was traveling west on State Route 17 on a Honda VRF800 motorcycle before it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and flipped multiple times into a field.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased was wearing a helmet and protective hear.

FOX43 will provide details as they become available.