One dead after a Wednesday night crash in Perry County
LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Wednesday night.
The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on April 5.
The person was traveling west on State Route 17 on a Honda VRF800 motorcycle before it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and flipped multiple times into a field.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased was wearing a helmet and protective hear.
