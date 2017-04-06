× Police capture two suspects in armed bank robbery in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – A quick end to the criminal careers of two suspects in the armed robbery of a Lebanon County bank. State and local police responded at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday morning to a reported robbery at the Fulton Bank branch at 1107 W. Main Street, in Schaefferstown, in Heidelberg Township.

One of the suspects, later identified as 49-year-old Orlando Nunez-Flores, walked into the bank with a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. After he was handed some cash, he ran out of the bank to a waiting car. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 57-year-old Rigoberto Hernandez, of Harrisburg.

A South Lebanon Township Police Officer enroute to the scene spotted the bandits getaway vehicle. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police followed in pursuit. The bandits drove up into North Lebanon Township and then back into Lebanon City. The chase ended in the area of Hill Street and Boyer Street in Lebanon City. Both suspects jumped out of the car attempted to flee on foot. One was captured immediately and the other about 15 minutes later.

Nunez-Flores, is charged with Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy – Robbery, Theft, Criminal Conspiracy – Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Conspiracy – Receiving Stolen Property, Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault. Charges against Hernandez include Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy – Robbery, Theft, Criminal Conspiracy – Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Conspiracy – Receiving Stolen Property, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Fleeing or Attempting to Flee Police and multiple addition traffic offenses.

State Police were assisted by South Lebanon Township Police, North Lebanon Township Police, Lebanon City Police and Lebanon County Detectives.