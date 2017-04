× Police charging Clarion County teen for sexual assault

PALMYRA, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are charging a Clarion County 15-year-old for a sexual assault.

The accused is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault among other charges.

These charges stem from an investigation into an incident reported on January 4, 2017.

The abuse occurred in the 200 block of West Pine Street of Palmyra.

Now, the accused will face charges.