Police taser 'out of control' naked man in New Holland Borough

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Holland man who police described as being out of control was Tased and arrested early Thursday.

Jordan S. Richardson, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street in New Holland for a report of an out of control man who was reportedly destroying items inside the home shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Police found a naked Richardson standing outside the residence–engaged in an argument with his father. Investigators say Richardson appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

As police were taking him into custody, Richardson resisted arrest and was subsequently tasered.

At one point, police say Richardson climbed on top of a parked vehicle and began yelling obscenities. As officers tried to gain control of him, Richardson punched one of the arresting officers in the head several times, according to police reports.

He also punched and bit his father, police said.

Richardson continued to resist arrest, even after additional officers from various jurisdictions were called to the scene to assist the New Holland Borough Police Department. He was eventually taken into custody.

As Richardson was being transported to a local hospital–he spat saliva with blood on the face of an EMT, police said.

Two New Holland Police officers were evaluated at a local hospital for injuries they received during the incident.

Richardson was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.