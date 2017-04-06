× Problem causing employee at Shippensburg Area Senior H.S. charged with DUI

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Police responded at around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday night to the Shippensburg Area Senior High School, 201 Eberly Drive, for an intoxicated employee causing problems inside the school. Upon arrival, an employee pointed to a vehicle leaving the scene, and told officers that the vehicle belonged to the described employee causing problems.

The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver, identified as Robert Victor Vignaud, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the degree that rendered him incapable of safe driving. After a blood test, Vignaud’s blood alcohol concentration was found to be almost twice the legal limit.

Vignaud was charged with two (2) counts of Driving under the Influence.