Prostate Cancer Task Force raising awareness of disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to raise awareness of prostate cancer. Pennsylvania founded the Prostate Cancer Task Force in 2015, in an effort to study the gaps in cancer-fighting resources in the Commonwealth, and to enhance knowledge of the disease. Experts say men who have survived the cancer are vital resources to the community.

“The fellow will listen to his neighbor many times, and take that recommendation from someone who’s not a health professional, instead of listening to the health professional,” said Colonel Jim Williams with the American Association for Cancer Research. “Getting men who had this disease to come back out of their closets and contribute to society is what we need to do.”

Pennsylvania leadership has ties to prostate cancer. Governor Tom Wolf is a survivor.