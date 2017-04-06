× Repeat drug offender handed 2 to 6 year prison sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. – 42 year old Chad Range of Harrisburg, was sentenced in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday, April 5, to serve 21 months to 6 years in a state correctional institute. Range was charged by Harrisburg City Police and pleaded guilty to a Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance and a Felony 3 Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. The charges stem from 2015 when a confidential police informant, under police surveillance, bought $40 worth of cocaine from Range.

This was not the Range’s first conviction for selling drugs.

“The court looked at many factors when considering the length of sentence to impose including, as in this case, the Defendant’s lengthy criminal history,” said Deputy District Attorney Anthony Corby, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. “The Defendant found himself in a situation that all drug dealers find themselves in sooner or later; they sell to a confidential informant. It’s not a matter of if, but when. As a drug dealer you never really know who you’re selling to” said Corby.

This case would not have been possible without the hard working men and women of the Harrisburg City Police Department’s Vice Unit and lead Detective Donald Heffner.