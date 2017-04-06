River House hosts event to support men injured during a shooting at the restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The River House Restaurant, Bar, and Grill in Dauphin County plans to support two victims of a shooting that happened at the restaurant on the early hours of March 24th. Three men were shot, in all, including the man charged for the incident.

Police say a drunken man fired his gun multiple times outside the bar after being asked not to come inside with it. Now, the restaurant's employees hope to help two of the men they call family by raising funds to support them and their injuries.

"I think its definitely hit a soft spot for us you know. These are our best friends who are hurting and we hurt for them," said Brittney Nicholson, the owner's daughter and a bartender and server at the restaurant.

Cole bartends at the restaurant, and both men are best friends with River House's owner.

"We are the River House family," explained Nicholson.

The two were injured when police say a belligerent man, 22-year old Tanner Stark, of Mount Joy, fired shots outside the restaurant ‪around 1 a.m. on March 24.

"Bad things happen to good people, and we're not really sure why," said Nicholson.

According to police, security guards discovered a handgun on Stark, dismissed him, and refused to allow him back inside with the gun. Stark fired multiple shots outside River House, one hitting Andy Cole near the chest and Seesholtz injuring his leg during the incident. Police say Stark faces more than 100 charges. Stark was also critically injured during the incident.

"Both of them have been really dear friends of mine and the staff here at river house for multiple years," said Erin Klauer, an assistant manager and bartender at the restaurant.

Cole's mother sent these photos and says he's been moved from the intensive care unit, but it's going to be a long recovery, and he may need rehab. The restaurant hopes to help with costs by hosting a fundraiser in honor of both men.

"Andy has a heart of gold, and he has this contagious love of life. Dave is the guy who will take the shirt off his back for a perfect stranger," explained Klauer.

Friends have raised thousands of dollars for Cole and Seesholtz on GoFundMe.com, and community members have shown massive support for the two men, sharing the story all across Facebook.

The fundraiser at River House Restaurant, Bar, and Grill is scheduled for April 30th at 11 a.m. It's a Harley Davidson Ride ending at the restaurant with a pig roast, games, and more. Another fundraiser is scheduled at Babe's Grill House in Lebanon County on April 13th from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.