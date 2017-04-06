× Second man charged in Lancaster County killing and burglary

LANCASTER, PA. — A second man has been charged in the killing of a Providence Township man, beaten and fatally shot last month in his home.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 38-year-old Alejandro Cruz-Santiago on Thursday with homicide, burglary and conspiracy to burglary and homicide regarding the March 22 death of Hugo Garcia-Hernandez.

Police charged 48-year-old Jose S. Ferrufino last week with fatally shooting Garcia-Hernandez, 35, in the chest after entering his Pennsy Road home. Ferrufino had previously confronted Garcia-Hernandez over a relationship involving Garcia-Hernandez and Ferrufino’s wife.

The ongoing investigation revealed Cruz-Santiago met Ferrufino at an East Lampeter Township gas station before the two men went to Ferrufino’s camper in West Lampeter Township, then to the Pennsy Road home.

Cruz-Santiago, who was taken into custody Wednesday, admitted to police to assisting in holding down Garcia-Hernandez as he was tied up then shot.

Cruz-Santiago, of Elizabethtown, is at Lancaster County Prison. State Police Trooper Linda Gerow filed charges, after consultation with First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen and Assistant District Attorney Kevin McGarry. Lancaster city police assisted in the investigation.

Cruz-Santiago told police Ferrufino shot Garcia-Hernandez in the chest, then he and Ferrufino fled back to Ferrufino’s camper. Cruz-Santiago said Ferrufino disposed of Cruz-Santiago’s bloody shirt and pants there.

Ferrufino had previously offered Cruz-Santiago $2,000 to help him “rough up a guy,” referring to Garcia-Hernandez, Cruz-Santiago told police. Cruz-Santiago said he previously had seen Ferrufino with a handgun.

An autopsy determined Garcia-Hernandez died of a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had been struck in the face with a fist and a hard object, like a handgun.

Cruz-Santiago and Ferrufino are presumed innocent.

The investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Lancaster County District Attorney