Student at Central Dauphin East High School removed after loaded gun found in backpack

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Central Dauphin East High School this morning.

Earlier Thursday morning, police notified Central Dauphin East High School administration that a student at the school was allegedly involved in an incident off school property last week that involved a weapon.

Administration members took the student to the principal’s office for questioning before a scuffle ensued. In the process, the student was subdued and taken into custody by a principal, district security and a juvenile probation officer.

The gun was found in the student’s backpack, but the incident was confined to the office of an assistant principal. Shortly after, police arrived and removed the student from the premises.

The incident did not disrupt classes, according to the Central Dauphin School District.