West York’s new K9 sworn in

WEST YORK, Pa. -- The West York Borough Police Department has a new officer on duty. K9 officer, Prince, was officially sworn in on Thursday with his own ceremony. The bloodhound pup will be trained to find missing people.

"It's exciting," said Patrolman First Class Scott Musselman, the officer who will be handling Prince. "It's the beginning of an era for both West York and for Prince. Hopefully by the end of the year he'll be fond of people and doing the community some real good."

Patrolman Musselman says he and Prince are already forming a bond. Prince will now spend several months training for his job on the force.