$12K worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Steelton

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police arrested a Luzerne County man Thursday during a traffic stop in Dauphin County after finding a cache of drugs in his vehicle.

Silvester Salazar, 31, of Hazelton is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salazar was arrested Thursday after police stopped him for a traffic violation in Steelton. Officers seized THC candies, THC oils, THC wax and marijuana packaged for sale. Authorities estimate the drugs had a street value worth approximately $12,000. Police also recovered over $4,500 in cash.

Salazar was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.