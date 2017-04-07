Construction crews hope bill brings speed cameras to work zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legislation is currently making its way through the state Senate which would pave the way for speed cameras to be installed in numerous construction zones across Pennsylvania.

The Senate Transportation Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 172 in January. It has yet to come up for discussion on the Senate floor.

While Senate leadership discuss the bill, construction workers gear up for their busy season. With Spring and Summer comes a flurry of projects along the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other interstates. There's no shortage of work to do, and no shortage of danger which goes along with the job.

Cody Miller, an equipment operator for the last three years, is working on a lane-widening project along the Turnpike near New Cumberland in Cumberland County.

"Sometimes, we're inches away from traffic going by," he said. "Even though we're inside a lane, it can still be very dangerous."

The hope is placing automated speed detection cameras in the work zone will deter motorists from blazing through an active construction area.

"People's lives are out there," Miller said. "If someone's not paying attention they can easily come off the side of the road and into the grass and we're still out there."

According to numbers supplied by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, there have been, on average 139 injuries in Turnpike construction zones since 2014. There have also been nine deaths in that three-year period, including two construction workers.

"No one should be killed out there on the highway," said Turnpike public relations director Carl DeFebo. "I don't care if its PennDOT workers, Turnpike workers, or county employees."

DeFebo said the Turnpike, and numerous other state agencies, including PennDOT, support the speed-detection camera legislation. If passed into law, construction crews would need at least two warning signs about the cameras posted before the work zone. Automated radar guns and license plate readers would clock drivers, and anyone passing through by over 11 mph of the posted speed limit will have a $100 fine mailed to them.

Cameras would not be posted at all construction zones, DeFebo said, but it would lessen the burden on State Police.

"PennDOT, State Police, and Turnpike Commission would all work together and select locations based on the number of vehicles we have," DeFebo said. "We need to make sure our workers come home alive, and come home unharmed."