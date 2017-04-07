County dog wardens are out checking for licenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania pet owners who failed to get licenses for their dogs could face steep fines.

Dog wardens may be out in your neighborhood looking for you, and your dog.

Time's up for dog owners who either forgot, or chose not to get a license for their four-legged friend.

Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement director Kristen Donmeyer said "procrastinators could find themselves receiving a citation which could be up to $300 plus court costs."

Throughout the month of April in Pennsylvania, county dog wardens may be out looking for those who missed the January 1st deadline.

"We wait until April to go out, and start going door to door and getting into the community, because we give three months of pure education and awareness that we're doing this," Donmeyer said.

The cost of a license varies depending upon if your dog is spayed or neutered.

"Dog licenses are $6.50 for an altered dog, and $8.50 for an unaltered dog. There are lifetime license options, which would be $31.50 for an altered dog, or $51.50 for an un-altered dog," Donmeyer said.

Nearly 90 percent of those fees go to fund the work of the Dog Law Bureau, with zero percent coming from taxes.

That money that you pay for that dog license goes to allow our office to fund the shelters, it also allows us to pick up the stray dogs and transport them, and inspect state licensed kennels," Donmeyer said.

Located at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, agriculture is where dog licensing has its roots, dating back to 1893.

"Farmers who were having damaged to livestock, caused by stray dogs, they wanted to have somebody held accountable for that. So, the purpose of the license was so that when those situations did arise, the dog owner was the ultimate responsible party," Donmeyer said.

It's why the Dog Law Bureau hopes dog owners will be responsible, to do the right thing for them and their pet, and avoid a fine.

"A minimum of $50, and a maximum of $300, however a license, $6.50 or $8.50, minimum fine $50, it's cheaper to get your license," Donmeyer said.

Dog licenses may be purchased from a county treasurer or licensing agent.