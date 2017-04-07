× Couple attempted to steal $400 of printer ink from Staple

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Chicago couple is charged with attempting to steal over $400 worth of printer ink from Staples. On Wednesay, April 5 East Lampeter Township Police responded to Staples Office Supply Store, 2350 Lincoln Highway East for a retail theft which just occurred.

A female suspect was seen removing multiple printer ink packages from a point of display and concealing them while a second male suspect stood by. When they noticed being watched they fled the store and left in a blue Honda Odyssey with an Illinois registration.

The vehicle was stopped shortly thereafter and both suspects, Teresa KIJ, 50, and Roman PARCZEWSKI, 54, both of Chicago, were arrested for Retail Theft and committed to Lancaster County Prison. .