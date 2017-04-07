× Dauphin County Coroner identifies body of man in car pulled from Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Twenty-nine-year-old Azaine Nickens, of Harrisburg, whose car went into the Susquehanna River at Front and Division streets in Harrisburg earlier this week, was pronounced dead by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, April 4 at 2:07 p.m.

Nickens’ car was discovered submerged in the river at around 5:44 a.m.

The case is still under investigation. A toxicology screening is also being done.