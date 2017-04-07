Diehard fans brave the cold to watch Senators home-opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY ISLAND, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It's once again time to play ball in Harrisburg.

Despite the cold and wind, hundreds of diehard fans made the trip to City Island for the Harrisburg Senator's first game, and even though it's a little chilly, it's not the worst fans have endured.

Baseball lovers wear their winter coats and weather the cold to watch the Senator's home opener - many of them season ticket holders like Phyllis Mesick who wouldn't miss a game.

"I'll hold up alright. I might have to thaw later on, but I'm a baseball nut, so here I am," said Mesick.

She's also a woman who enjoys her favorite game day food.

"I have to start every season with a spot dog cause they're the best," she laughed.

The game brings out the bravest of the brave, and self-proclaimed baseball fanatics, like this father-son pair.

"27. I think this our 27th year. We've been coming since 1990," said Dan Gerstner.

The Gerstners go to every game they can. They say it's a family tradition.

Little ones excited to high-five Rascal, and bigger kids excited about the free hats, food, and drinks.

The Senator's staff also happy to have one more day to prepare for the season after Thursday night's wash out.

"A relief. We had one more day to get ready because the snow kind of put us behind," said Terry Birom, Director of Broadcasting and Public Relations for the Senators.

That Mid-March snow storm put the Senators behind schedule. They had a lot of catching up to do to make sure the players could have their home-opening catch.

"A lot of late nights, working on the weekends," added Birom. "There just is a lot to do."

All the hard work worth it to one 8-year usher because of what the games bring.

"Hands down the fans," said Ron Tiedman. "They are the ones who bring the excitement to the stadium every game."

Though cold, those same fans eager for the season to be in full swing.

"We've come out and froze quite a full times with people and said this is what real baseball is being in northeastern weather," said Greg Gerstner.

The Senators play again tomorrow, a double header starting at 6 p.m., and gate's open at 4:30.