Five candidates face questions in Lancaster mayoral forum

LANCASTER, Pa. – The five mayoral candidates faced questions once again Friday in the city’s latest mayoral forum.

Hosted by Keystone Progress and Lancaster Stands Up, the forum focused on “Lancaster values” and how the candidates espouse those characteristics.

The candidates debated police accountability issues, as well as immigration and business development and the local government’s role in those topics.

Three Democrats, one Republican and one Independent candidate are seeking the post being vacated by outgoing mayor Rick Gray.

Further mayoral forums are expected in the coming weeks before the primary election in May.