× ‘Hitta in the squad’ hit with one to three year prison sentence for carrying stolen gun

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Khalil P. Miranda was sentenced in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday, April 5, to one to three years in state prison for carrying a stolen handgun. Miranda, 19 of Penbrook Borough, was caught with the stolen handgun on October 11, 2016 by Harrisburg Police Detective Nick Licata.

Licata recognized Miranda from an Instagram video which Miranda had posted a few days earlier.

The video depicted Miranda holding a handgun with the phrase “when you the hitta in your squad.” Licata was aware that Miranda could not carry a handgun concealed because he was under the age of twenty-one. Licata observed Miranda walking in the 1600 block of Market Street in Harrisburg with what appeared to be a concealed handgun. He was detained and it was determined that the handgun, a Hi Point 9mm handgun, was reported stolen from Williamsport.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky prosecuted the case and was pleased with the state sentence. Zawisky noted that stolen firearms are a major problem and stated: “Mr. Miranda had a limited prior record but was bragging publicly about possessing and potentially using a handgun, a state sentence was absolutely necessary.” Zawisky also praised the proactive work of H.P.D. Detective Licata who has made numerous illegal firearm arrests.