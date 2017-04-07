× Hyundai, Kia plan major recall over engine issue

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors are expected to recall more than a million vehicles in South Korea and the United States due to engine issues, the latest blow for two firms already struggling in key markets.

The recall, which could cost the two firms hundreds of millions of dollar each, comes as Hyundai and Kia face a sharp drop in China sales and sluggish demand in the United States and South Korea.

The two car companies said on Friday they will recall 171,348 vehicles in South Korea because of a manufacturing problem, which leads to possible engine stalling.

The South Korean automakers have also submitted plans to U.S. authorities to recall an unidentified number of vehicles in the United States over a “similar” engine issue, a spokesperson at the South Korean duo said.

Yonhap News Agency, citing Hyundai, said the U.S. recall would reach some 1.3 million vehicles, an amount close to the duo’s annual U.S. sales.

The U.S. recall alone could cost the companies as much as 250 billion won ($220.19 million) each, hitting earnings, said Koh Tae-bong, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.