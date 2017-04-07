× Lancaster father pleads guilty for supplying teen daughter with heroin that caused overdose

LANCASTER, Pa.–A Lancaster man plead guilty Thursday to giving his 16-year-old daughter heroin that caused her to overdose, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Kerry J. Long, 26, plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corruption of minors. Long’s daughter nearly died in October 2016 after overdosing on the heroin Long supplied her with at a home along Poplar Street in Lancaster city, prosecutors said.

Police say Long’s daughter turned blue and stopped breathing. A Lancaster city police officer administered a dose of Narcan which was ineffective. Additional doses, administered via IV, eventually revived her.

Police determined the dose that caused the girl’s overdose tested positive for levels of fentanyl, a pain-reliever 40 to 50 times stronger than heroin being sold on the street, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Long had been supplying heroin to his daughter for a year prior to her overdose, prosecutors said.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Long will serve 4 to 8 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Long apologized in court, saying he was dealing with his own addiction.