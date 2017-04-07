Middletown couple charged after 2-year-old ingests Suboxone

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Middletown couple is facing charges after their 2-year-old daughter ingested Suboxone, a drug used to help treat those addicted to opioids, last month.

John Ray Eckert IV, 40, and Josie Eckert, 25, is charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the Eckert’s home along the 100 block of Hanover Street on March 13 after their young daughter took Suboxone, police said. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Investigators also found numerous drug paraphernalia in the home.

A preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for May 4.