New charges filed against Lykens man accused of sexually abusing young girls

LYKENS, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Lykens man who is already facing numerous child sexual abuse charges is facing new charges after being accused of taking nude photos of a 13-year-old girl last year.

Toby Leroy Koppenhaver, 28, is charged with child pornography and photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.

The alleged incident happened in August 2016 at an undisclosed location in Lykens Borough when the girl was 13-years-old. State police began investigating the incident in November 2016 after the girl came forward claiming Koppenhaver had taken naked photographs of her, according to the affidavit.

Koppenhaver initially denied taking any photos of the girl when questioned by state police. Upon further questioning, Koppenhaver stated that two nude photos of the girl were possibly on a phone kept underneath a mattress in his master bedroom, according to court documents.

A forensic analysis of Koppenhaver’s phone on March 21 uncovered an explicit video of the girl where she was naked from the waist down. Koppenhaver is also observed inappropriately touching the girl, according the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.

Koppenhaver is also accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over a four-year period beginning when she was 10, according to state police. He is also accused of indecently assaulting an 11-year-old girl last fall in Lykens.