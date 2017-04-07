× North Newton Township crash kills one, injures another

NORTH NEWTON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed an 81-year-old Carlisle woman on Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police press release, the crash occurred Sunday, on the 600 block of Oakville Road in North Newton Township at 3:30 p.m. A vehicle occupied with three 16 year-old boys was driving South on Oakville Road at a high rate of speed, crossed over in to the Northbound lanes and hit a vehicle head on, driven by Amy Martin, 47, of Carlisle.

Martin was taken to York Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. A passenger in Martin’s car, 81 year-old Shirley Morrison, was arlifted to Herhsey Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The three 16 year-old boys denied any injuries.

State Police are investigating the crash.