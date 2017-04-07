× One dead after being pinned under a car in Lititz

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after being pinned under a car Thursday evening.

On April 6 around 11:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Broad Street to a Turkey Hill store for an unknown police incident.

A woman called 911 and reported hearing someone screaming from the area of an apartment building or business located near the 700 block of S. Broad Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive victim trapped underneath a vehicle.

With assistance from EMS, and firefighters, police were able to lift the vehicle off of the victim and began to perform life saving measures. However, EMS determined that the victim was deceased.

After review of video surveillance, police saw that the victim parked the vehicle at a gas pump with the passenger side to the gas pump. The victim proceeded to exit the vehicle and walk around the back of his vehicle and approach the gas pump.

It is then that the victim noticed the vehicle began to move forward down a slight decline. The victim proceeds to go to the front of the vehicle to attempt to stop it from moving, but was unsuccessful and eventually became pinned underneath the vehicle.

The vehicle continued moving forward with the victim pinned underneath before coming to a stop several feet away after it struck a concrete parking curb.

Police are in the process of notifying the victim’s family.