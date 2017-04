× Part of Elizabethtown Road closed in Lancaster County for bridge repairs

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER, Pa.–A portion of Elizabethtown Road is closed in Lancaster County due to bridge repairs that were caused by recent flooding, according to Northern Lancaster┬áCounty Regional Police.

Elizabethtown Road is closed at White Oak Road in Penn Township. It is also closed eastbound from Rapho Township, police said

It is unclear when the bridge will reopen.

PennDOT crews are on scene assessing the damage.