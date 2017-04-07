× Police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are currently searching for man in connection with an aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

Nathan Terry, 27, is wanted for his role in a previous violent incident.

Terry is accused of striking a victim with his vehicle and then grabbed the victim by the shirt before dragging them 50 feet down the roadway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steelton Borough Police at 717-939-9841.