Poll: Should all domesticated animals be licensed?

Dog wardens are set to canvass York County during the week of April 24 to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

Violators of these laws can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

State law requires that all dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of every year. The fee to have a dog licensed is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs.

Older adults and person with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

However, upon some further investigation, FOX43’s Mark Roper found out why it is just dogs that must be licensed.

In the past, dogs, wolves and coyotes often wreaked havoc on livestock, causing a registration to be established and required for dogs.

However, as time has passed, farmers and animal owners have better and more advanced ways of protecting their livestock and pets from harm.

Currently, all dogs must be licensed, but cats and other pets are not required to be licensed.

