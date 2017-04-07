× Rutter’s uncorks wine sales at York County location

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The first Rutter’s location to sell wine started sales today at 2215 Old Trail Road in Goldsboro, Newberry Township. It marks the first of seven Rutter’s locations planning to sell wine with beer. It is Rutter’s first convenience store in York County to start selling wine.

Rutter’s wine stores will carry a selection, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and other varietals. The wine department will be set up near the Beer Caves and feature an array of brands. In accordance with PA Law Act 39, Rutter’s customers will be able to purchase up to 3,000ml (3 liters) of wine. This equates to 4 standard bottles (750ml) and 2 large bottles (1.5 liters). Wine sale hours will differ from beer, in conformity with Act 39: Monday thru Saturday from 7:00AM until 11:00PM and on Sundays from 9:00AM until 11:00PM.

“The passing of Act 39 was not only a huge deal for us as retailers, but also for our customers. We are now able to provide them with even more convenience. We are devoted to responsible retailing. Any employee that will be selling alcohol is RAMP certified. We also have our own house rule to card everyone. We are excited to expand on our beer sales and now include wine at Rutter’s,” said Derek Gaskins, Chief Customer Officer.

1747, Rutter’s 270 year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the United States. Rutter’s is widely recognized as an industry leader in food service, innovative technology, and customer service. Rutter’s is currently guided by the family’s 3rd generation of leadership with Scott Hartman president and CEO, Todd Rutter as president of Rutter’s Dairy, and Tim Rutter as president of M&G Realty.