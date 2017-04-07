Skies brighten back up and temperatures warm quickly

SUNSHINE RETURNS!

Flooding potential is minor but continues along the Swatara Creek at Harper Tavern and near Hershey. Water levels are expected to crest later tonight before receding into early Saturday. Flood Warnings continue along the creek from Lebanon County into Dauphin County until 5AM Saturday.

We are in for a treat this weekend. The skies finally brighten up resulting in warming temperatures returning. Highs Saturday climb to the upper 50s. While the wind gusts settle a bit, it is still a bit breezy. Readings soar Sunday to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Great weekend to get outdoors and enjoy. In fact, with a stretch of dry days headed our way, it is a good time to wash and shine up the car!

UNSEASONABLY WARM WEEK

Flow increases out of the southwest boosting temperatures well into the 70s Monday. Plenty of sunshine too. It is very warm Tuesday ahead of our next weak frontal system. Highs will flirt with 80 degrees. A cold front slides in late towards the evening with just a few spotty showers. Following the front, cooler air pushing temperatures back to the 60s. Upper 60s, and breezy for Wednesday. We’ll see more clouds Thursday as the next system approaches. There are some model discrepancies on timing of this next front. Not much moisture but depending on which model handles the arrival more accurately, a few spotty showers are possible either late Thursday or early Friday. Highs continue in the 60s.

Be “Weather Smart” and watch FOX43 for all your weather and news updates.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist