× U.S. arrest men on fugitive warrants in Harrisburg, York

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa ,- United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested three men on fugitive warrants, Willie Billinger, 46, in Harrisburg and Randolph Jones, 52, and Fermin Lupian, 35, both in York City.

On March 14, Baltimore City Police responded to an address on Paul Street in Baltimore and discovered two deceased victims who each had obtained multiple stab wounds to their bodies. During the investigation, a warrant for arrest was issued for Billinger charging him with multiple counts of murder, assault and other related offenses. US Marshals out of Baltimore believed Billinger to be in the Harrisburg area and contacted their counterparts to further the investigation. Billinger was located Friday morning and arrested without incident near the intersection of 14th and Vernon Streets in Harrisburg.

On October 30, 2015, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Randolph Jones with aggravated assault and simple assault. On the day prior, It is alleged that Jones struck his victim in the face with a baseball bat causing bodily injuries. Marshals based out of York located and arrested Jones at an address in the 2100 block of Monroe Street in York City.

On Wednesday April 5, York City Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Fermin Lupian with failure to comply with registration of a sex offender. It is alleged that Lupian failed to keep up with his Pennsylvania State Police registration requirements after a conviction in 2011 for indecent assault of a minor. Lupian was located and arrested without incident at an address in the 200 block of East College Avenue in York City.

All three men were turned over to local authorities pending judicial proceedings and in Billinger’s case extradition back to Maryland.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of these fugitives brings some sense of relief to the community and the victim’s families.”

The USMS worked jointly in these investigations with officers from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Dauphin County Probation, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, York County District Attorney Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.