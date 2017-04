× Vehicle driven into pedestrians on Stockholm street

(CNN) — A vehicle has been driven onto a street full of pedestrians in Stockholm, Sweden, police said.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday.

“We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

Police told Reuters there had been a number of injuries.‚Äč