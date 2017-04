× Fire destroys apartment building in Conestoga Township

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Crews are on scene of an apartment building fire on Main Street in Conestoga Township.

According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in around 12:15 p.m. for reports of an apartment fire on the 3100 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Crews are still on scene fighting the blaze.

FOX43 has a crew on it’s way to the scene