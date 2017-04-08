GORGEOUS week ahead!

WARMING UP, NEAR RECORD MIDWEEK: Temperatures continue to warm finishing the weekend with highs hovering around 70 for Sunday with hardly a cloud in the sky. Temperatures continue to jump, into the 80s to start the week! We’re right at the 80-degree mark for Monday with near-record highs for Tuesday in the low 80s. Skies remain dry with southwesterly winds at 5-10mph.

COOLING DOWN WITH RAIN: A mostly dry cool front brings our temperatures down into the 60s for Wednesday with a few light showers possible along the front late on Tuesday into the very early Wednesday morning. More shower chances come into the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning, but we’ll only experience very light rain in the few amount of showers.

STAYING LIKE SPRING: We stay in the mid 60s to finish out the week under partly cloudy skies. Winds persist out of the north from Thursday into the weekend with temperatures slowly increasing into the upper 60s by next Sunday.

Enjoy the sunshine!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long