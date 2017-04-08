× Harrisburg man arrested for overnight shooting in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Harrisburg man is facing charges after he shot a man as they were arriving on scene of an alteration at an apartment complex in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, they responded to reports of an altercation just after 2:00 a.m. at the Geneva Greens Apartments on the 500 block of Geneva Drive in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. As officers arrived on scene, Brain Johnson, 32, of Harrisburg was involved in the altercation with several people. The altercation culminated when Johnson shot a man. The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Officers on scene recovered one handgun and an additional replica gun. Johnson was arrested at the scene and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.