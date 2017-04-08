× Lancaster goes bald for childhood cancer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Nearly 180 men, women and children volunteered to go bald on Saturday a good cause.

Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub hosted its 10th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head shaving event in support of finding a cure for children diagnosed with cancer.

Event Organizer, Billy Nonnemacher started the event in Lancaster and says it’s growing into the largest St. Baldrick’s event in the state.

“The event is really great because it draws out so many different parts of the community,” said Nonnemacher. “We have policemen, firemen, and people from every kind of business you can possibly imagine that have been touched in some way by childhood cancer.”

Nonnemacher hopes to raise more than $150,000. That’s almost $10,000 more than last years event.