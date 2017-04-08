× Police investigating a shooting in Manheim Township on Friday night

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Manheim Township Police are looking for a man who shot a 28 year-old Columbia man in the foot Friday night.

According to Manheim Township Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired incident just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the area of North Lime and Liberty Streets. Police arrived and determined that a 28-year-old man had been shot in the foot and already taken to a local hospital.

Officers believe the shooting happened on the 1000 block of North Lime Street, however, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext. 0. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Crime Tipline at 717-569-2816.