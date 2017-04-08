Police looking for 2 people who assaulted security officers at Harrisburg mall

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Swatara Township Police are searching for two people who they say assaulted multiple security guards at the Harrisburg mall just before 11:30 Saturday morning.

According to Swatara Township Police, security guards at the mall were trying to detain a disorderly man, when he punched one of the officers in the face and ran. Two more security guards were caught up to the man at his car, described as an older silver SUV. As the officers were trying to put handcuffs on the man, a woman approached them and sprayed their faces with pepper spray.

Both suspects were able to flee the scene.

The male suspect is described as a 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 2 inches, light skinned, in his mid 20’s. He was wearing dark jeans, a black jacket with white sneakers and had short black hair. The female suspect is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, roughly 200 lbs and dark skinned.

One guard suffered injuries from being punched in the face and was treated at a local hospital. Two other guards were treated for pepper spray exposure.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects are asked to call Swatara Police at 717-564-2550 or to leave a tip at www.SwataraPolice.org