Runners weave their way through “Sweetest Place on Earth” at Hershey 10K

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County -- Some FOX43 favorites took part in a run through the "Sweetest Place on Earth" on Saturday.

Morning News Anchor Melanie Orlins and Sports Director Todd Sadowski, worked up a sweat at the 6th Annual Hershey 10K.

The event benefits four organizations, including The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pennsylvania, Aaron’s Acres, Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance and Frank J. O'Connell Memorial Scholarship.

"The Hershey 10K is a special race because you not only get to benefit four local charities, but you also get to run through Hershey Park before it opens," said Kaylee Dugan, Communication Specialist at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

More than 2,600 runners made their way through the park, crossing the 6.2 mile finish line at Hersheypark Stadium.