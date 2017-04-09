× Four families displaced after fire destroys apartments in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Four families are now without a home after a fire that started in a barn, destroyed the apartment building where they lived.

Conestoga Fire Chief, Larry Frankford Jr. told FOX43 crews responded to the fire on the 3100-block of Main Street around 12:13 p.m. in Conestoga Township on Saturday. The house had been converted into several apartments.

When crews arrived, the fire was fully involved, and at one point, there were 40-different units responding to the fire. It took crews over three hours to get the fire under control, and they remained on the scene until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A damage estimate has been determined by the State Police Fire Marshal at $300,000. Frankford said the fire has been ruled accidental and it started in a barn on the same property as the apartment building.

The fire was spread by high winds, which also caused cosmetic damage to five other near-by properties.

A zoning officer has deemed the apartment-house condemned. PPL also responded to the scene on Saturday to cut power to the building while fire officials knocked out the fire.

No injuries were reported.