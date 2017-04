× Crash closes part of I-81 Northbound in East Hanover Township

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash on I-81 in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. The crash has I-81 Northbound lanes closed from Exit 85 to Exit 89. PennDOT urges drivers to follow the signs for a Blue Detour once they get off I-81.

The Northbound lanes will be shut-down for hours according to PennDOT.