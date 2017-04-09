Dauphin Co. event raises money to provide clean water wells for two African villages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. - People gathered at Hershey High School on Sunday for the 2nd Annual "Walk for Clean Water" event.

The walk is aimed at raising money to provide clean water wells for two villages in the African nation of Swaziland. The 3.75 mile walk around the school campus represents the walk that people around the world have to make in order to get clean water.

High school senior Michael Miller, who co-founded of the event, says he hopes events like this teach a new generation to help end the global water crisis. "I think the world's biggest dirty secret is that 63 million people don't have access to safe and clean water," he said.

Last year, the school raised more than $17,000 and this year it hopes to bring in $24,000.