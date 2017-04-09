Living her dream: Local woman quits her job to follow passion for food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A Harrisburg woman gave up her full-time job at a bank to pursue her passion for food and become a chef.

After deciding to leave her 9 to 5 job, Komal Shah started taking classes at Northampton Community College's Culinary Arts program.

Upon graduating, she won a competition to become an intern at Chef Emeril's restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Today, she's living her dream and working with York's pop-up restaurant week series.

For the series, Shah created a mix of New Orleans inspired food called Pari's Tasting Table, named after her daughter, Pari.

"If you wanted to be a chef, you have to be crazy, crazy, crazy passionate about food," said Komal Shah, Chef. "It's difficult to have a restaurant, and work in a restaurant if you don't have that passion day in and day out."

Shah says she hopes to one day open up her own restaurant and continue to fuel her passion for cooking.