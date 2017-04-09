× Maryland police search for PA driver in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash

BROOKLANDVILLE, Baltimore County, Md. — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a Pennsylvania vehicle that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

Authorities say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Ramon Purvey of Owings Mills was parked on the side of the JFX northbound I-695 ramp. He was standing next to his car when he was struck by an SUV. Purvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected vehicle has been identified as a blue BMW X5, possibly between 2000-2003 with Pennsylvania registration. It is similar to the photo posted below.

The SUV is believed to likely have damage to the passenger side front and right side, as well as a damaged or missing side mirror as a result of the crash.

Anyone who may have information on the suspected driver, or location of the BMW X5, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at (410) 780-2700. Callers may remain anonymous.