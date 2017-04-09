Sunglasses and shorts time! Beautiful week ahead

WARM? ALMOST HOT!: With lows bottoming out in the upper 40s overnight, southwesterly winds warm temperatures up to right around 80 to start the work week! Plenty of sunshine will hang around for the next several days with near-record highs for Tuesday in the low 40s. Winds will remain light at 5-10mph with just a few clouds.

LOW RAIN CHANCE: A mostly dry cool front pushes through late in the evening on Tuesday bringing the chance of a light shower or two for the early hours of Wednesday. Temperatures take a dip into the mid-to-upper 60s with another low shower chance Thursday night.

Otherwise, we still see plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds and lows hovering around 50. Winds will switch to out of the north at 5-10mph.

A LITTLE COOLER, STILL BEAUTIFUL: Temperatures remain in the mid-60s heading towards the weekend with lots of sunshine.

Winds remain light out of the north with a slow warming trend, headed towards 70 by the end of next weekend.

Enjoy a GORGEOUS week ahead!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long