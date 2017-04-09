York County family displaced after house goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- A fast-moving fire damaged a house and displaced a family of two in York Township on Sunday.

The fire started just before 8:30 p.m. on Hill N Dale Drive North near Knob Hill Road. The man and woman who lived inside were able to get out safely with their dog.

Firefighters say upon arrival, they found live wires down next to the home, however there is no indication that they're connected to the fire. Met-Ed was immediately called to shut off the power.

A family in the home next door said they heard a loud noise and saw smoke and flames pouring from the home.

"I was just sitting watching T.V. and heard a loud 'woosh' sound and a couple of bangs," said Stacy Farbman, who lives next door. "I looked out the back window and the back deck was on fire burning with a bright orange light... it sounded like it was fueled by gas."

Officials said there was extensive damage to the back of the home.

No injuries were reported.

American Red Cross officials were called in to assist the family with food, clothing and shelter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.