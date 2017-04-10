A warm, southwest breeze boosts temperatures to near 80 again

WARM NEAR 80 AGAIN

It is a mild evening in the 70s under mostly clear skies. We’ll get to enjoy another warm one Tuesday, with highs near 80 degrees. A few areas may sneak into the lower 80s, coming close to record territory. Clouds will increase during the day as our next system scoots east. A late day shower or gusty thunderstorm can’t be ruled, however, most of the region remains dry during the day. A thunderstorm that develops may contain strong, damaging winds. There is a MARGINAL risk or a low risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across Mifflin and Juniata counties. As the cold front crosses through the area, there is a better chance for a few showers overnight into early Wednesday. Highs, while still mild in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, are not as warm. We trend even cooler for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower and middle 60s. We continue dry Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures do climb a bit more into the upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A warm front Saturday keeps plenty of clouds around. A few late day showers are possible. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, so it’s milder than average. Readings jump heading into Easter Sunday, with plenty of spots flirting with 80 degrees. While the day begins dry, a cold front slides in, bringing late day showers and possible thunderstorms. Drier weather returns Monday with highs in the lower 70s.

Be “Weather Smart” and watch FOX43 for all your weather and news updates.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist