Alleged stalker told victim they were going to have sex

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – On Sunday, March 26, Carlisle Borough Police took a report from a female saying that she had been stalked and harassed by an unknown man in a black Mitsubishi Galant for approximately three weeks. The victim told police that on one occasion occurring on Saturday, March 18, the unidentified man stopped the female while she was walking and began to reach out of his vehicle towards her claiming that they were going to have sex. The victim told police that on Saturday, March 25, the same man was in the Cyberspace parking lot where she was walking when he called out to her again. The victim told police that she was able to obtain a photo of the suspect’s vehicle as well as his Pennsylvania registration. The registration came back to a Mitsubishi Galant registered to Delbert Pettit. A recent photo of Pettit was obtained and shown to the victim who immediately identified Pettit as the person that has been harassing and stalking her in the Borough.

Pettit was brought in to speak with the police at which time he admitted to being in the area of Cyberspace on Saturday, March 25, but for unrelated matters.

Charges for misdemeanor stalking and harassment have been filed and a summons was requested for Pettit.

The filing of charges puts an end to an investigation that involved the victim earlier sharing misinformation on Facebook showing a photo of Pettit’s vehicle with another male’s photo that was located on the Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan’s Law website. The photo of the male attached in that post was not Pettit and was of a male that was not related or suspected to be related to this incident during any point of the investigation. The post has since been deleted and the victim apologized for posting the misinformation.