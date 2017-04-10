× Brecknock Township shooting victim in critical condition

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A person is in critical condition after being shot in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. along the 200 block of Orchard Road in Brecknock Township.

State police say the unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital. At last report, the victim was in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available and the case is currently under investigation.