× Cafeteria worker accused of assaulting elementary students in Cumberland County

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Cumberland County cafeteria worker was charged last week for assaulting students at Rice Elementary School.

Agnes Catherine Means, 66, of Mt. Holy Springs is charged with two counts of simple assault and six counts of harassment.

The alleged incident happened on April 5 at Rice Elementary School located along the 800 block of Holly Pike in Mt. Holly Springs.

According to state police reports, Means was working at the register in the cafeteria when she yanked on the lanyards of six children, ranging in ages 7 and 8, in an attempt to scan their meal cards.

Two of the children suffered abrasions to their necks, state police said.